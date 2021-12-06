No water supply for 24 hours in parts of Hyderabad on December 8

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on December 5 announced that the drinking water supply will be cut off for 24 hours in certain parts of Hyderabad city, beginning from 6 am on December 8, 2021, to 6 am on December 9.

The affected areas include Mir Alam, Kishan Bagh, Al Jubail Colony, Santosh Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Asmangadh, Yakutpura, Madanapet, Riayasath Nagar, Aliabad, Bogulkunta, Afzal Gunj, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam Road, Nallakunta, and Chilkalguda.

The places where water is provided by reserves is Dilshuknagar, Bongulur, and Manneguda will also be affected.

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the water supply is being cut off to allow for the construction of a flyover at Owaisi Hospital Junction. The board has urged residents to use water sparingly to minimise inconvenience.