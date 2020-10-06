No weapons snatched in terror attack: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 6 : Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday denied that any weapon was snatched by terrorists during the hit and run attack in which two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed.

The terror attack happened on Monday in Kashmir’s Pampore.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone said the situation in Kashmir was under control.

He also refuted some reports which had said that the terrorists had snatched weapons during Monday’s hit and run attack in the Pampore area in which two CRPF men were killed and 3 injured.

The IGP said those who carried out the attack had been identified and one of them was a Pakistani national.

“One was a Pakistani, Saifullah and the other a local.

“We will get them soon”, Kumar said, adding that the use of virtual mobile numbers by the terrorists was a challenging development.

“We are exploring technological solutions to this problem”, he said.

Answering a question on whether motorcycle borne attacks by terrorists were increasing, the IGP said traffic jams and the large number of vehicles on the roads make checking of every single vehicle difficult.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.