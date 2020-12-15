No winter session of Parliament will be held this year due to COVID-19

Sakina FatimaPublished: 15th December 2020 1:16 pm IST
New Delhi: A view of Parliament House on the opening day of Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday has decided that there will be no winter session of parliament this time in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic prevailing in the country.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed this in a letter responding to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, who has demanded a short winter session. “Floor leaders of various political parties have expressed their concern about the ongoing pandemic and opined of doing away with the Winter session,” Joshi wrote in his letter.

Chaudhary, in his letter to Speaker Om Birla on December 3, asked for a short winter session to discuss new farm laws that have sparked massive farmer protests near Delhi borders.

READ:  Central team to asses flood damage in Karnataka for aid

Budget Session likely to be held in the last week of  January and Budget would be tabled on February 1

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Sakina FatimaPublished: 15th December 2020 1:16 pm IST
Back to top button