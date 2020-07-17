Noah Centineo teams up with Dwayne Johnson for ‘Black Adam’

Washington D.C.: ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ actor Noah Centineo, is all set to join Dwayne Johnson in the New Line Cinema/DC’s action franchise ‘Black Adam’.

According to Variety, Centineo will essay the role of Atom Smasher, a character who can control his molecular structure with the ability to manipulate his size, strength, and durability.

While ‘Rampage’ actor, Dwayne Johnson, will play the titular anti-hero in his first superhero role. ‘Black Adam’ is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in Disney’s still-unreleased ‘Jungle Cruise’.

The forthcoming movie is a spinoff from Warner Bros. and New Line’s ‘Shazam!’ starring Zachary Levy, which grossed USD 365 million worldwide in 2019.

The ‘Black Adam’ character first appeared in DC Comics during the 1940s as a villain who had been corrupted by power, then became an anti-hero in the early 2000s with a disregard for rules and conventions.

However, the storyline for the upcoming movie is still under the wraps. The movie is slated for a release on December 22, 2021.

