Nobel Laureate Stiglitz attacks Modi for dividing Hindus and Muslims

New Delhi: Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz on Tuesday attacked the Modi government for diving Hindus and Muslims in India and said ‘this fuundamental division will weaken India forever.’

In a webinar hosted by the business chamber, FICCI, on Tuesday, Stiglitz said, “I will start by trying to create an inclusive society. Politics of division is an antithesis of what needs to be done. Modi has tried to divide your country, Muslims against Hindus, and that is going to undermine your society and economy no matter what else happens. This fundamental division will weaken India forever.”

Joseph Stiglitz was also critical of Modi’s latest slogan of ‘self reliance’ by saying that ‘no body in the world now can be self reliant on everything’.

India have not done well in containing pandemic: Joseph Stiglitz

Describing the performance of different countries in respect to pandemic, Joseph Stiglitz pointed out that countries with strong democracy like New Zealand, Germany, South korea have done very well against pandemic. Same time he feels that US, India and Brazil have not done well in containing pandemic.

Further, Joseph Stiglitz described India as the ‘poster child of what not to do’, saying that the lockdown in the country failed to have any impact and migrant labour crisis further fuelled the contagion.

The Nobel winner in Economics, Joseph Stiglitz who made a case for spending to combat the economic damages due to the pandemic, advised India to focus on containing the contagion as the economic aftermath cannot be tackled without tackling the pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi reacts

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “My life’s purpose is to bring people of all faiths together in this land.”

In a separate tweet, the former Congress chief asked Mr. Modi to “ break his silence and face questions as the country wants to ask several questions”. In other clip shared by him on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “Narendra Modi ji is only interested about his image.”

Professor of Finance and Economics, Joseph Stiglitz was awarded the 2001 Nobel Prize in Economics by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.