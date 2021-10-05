Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

By PTI|   Published: 5th October 2021 4:39 pm IST
The Nobel Prize is five separate prizes that, according to Sir Alfred Nobel's will of 1895, are awarded to ”those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.” Nobel Prizes are awarded in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace. (Wikimedia)

Stockholm: The Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to scientists from Japan, Germany and Italy.

Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann were cited for their work in the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming.

The second half of the prize was awarded to Giorgio Parisi for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.

The winners were announced Tuesday by Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. (AP)

