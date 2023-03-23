Noble cause of UP girl garners praise, video goes viral

A video of a young girl Khushi’s selfless act has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, the girl who is from Uttar Pradesh can be seen providing free red lights to bicycle riders. Her noble cause has received widespread attention and praise, and the story behind it is truly heart-warming.

The reason behind her initiative is her grandfather’s untimely death due to a road accident. Her grandfather was riding his bicycle during the night when he was hit by a car whose driver was unable to see him. This incident prompted Khushi to take action.

The accident of the UP girl’s grandfather happened in 2020, and since then, Khushi has installed approximately 1500 free red lights on bicycles.

Her efforts caught the attention of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Awanish Sharan, who shared a video of her on his Twitter handle. The video quickly went viral, with many social media users praising Khushi’s efforts.

Following are the reactions of some of the Twitterati

Yesterday saw in twitter “Helmet man of India” today this young bright golden hearted girl with cycle light. Watching these people I am sure that India has a great future despite all Political and Executive chaos. — Dip Sengupta (@DipShyampukur) March 21, 2023

Be the change then the world will change.❤️✨ — অসীম (@AshimMondal_) March 21, 2023

The UP girl’s selfless act of providing free red lights to bicycle riders has not only helped prevent road accidents but has also raised awareness about the importance of road safety.