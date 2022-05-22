Nobody has right to take another’s life: Addl. DCP on anti-terrorism day

Hyderabad: In view of Anti-Terrorism Day, a pledge-taking ceremony against terrorism was held at Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, Neredmet on Saturday as per the instructions of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), government of India.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rachakonda, M Srinivas participated in the program and took the pledge along with staff of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Addl. DCP elaborated the significance of Anti Terrorism Day. He said that it was held across the nation in memory of late Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

He said, “Any act of terrorism is heinous and nobody has the right to take the life of others.”

He reiterated that terrorism is not confined to any particular community or group of people and mentioned that the innocent people who lost their lives during the terror attacks belong to many different communities and countries.

He said that any act of terrorism will have adverse effects on the economic growth of the nation which ultimately impacts the overall development of the country. He hoped that the terrorism in all forms will end soon in the world and people will live with brotherhood.