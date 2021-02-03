Nobody is opposed to Ram temple construction

Hyderabad: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar today made it clear nobody was opposed to the construction of ram

Temple at Ayodhya but added that they were opposed to the fact that the issue was being politicised by rival BJP leaders.

Targeting central government on the issue, He asked it as to why it was not building the temple while wondering as to why the temple is being constructed with public donations.

Commenting on the decision of the state government to remove all food grains procurement Centers; he made it clear that they would not keep silent on the issue. Heaping praises on state cabinet minister Etela Rajender, he said that Etela has spoken well and added that all cabinet ministers should talk like Etela.

Source: NSS