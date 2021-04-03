Nodal agency comes up for development of Hyd’s surrounding districts

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday decided to constitute a nodal agency under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for the integrated development of two districts surrounding Hyderabad.

The agency will try to find permanent solutions to the problems of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts, which are developing fast and are integrated with Hyderabad.

At a high-level meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister said the agency will look after the problems of all the Assembly segments, municipalities and other important towns under these districts, take up construction of integrated veg and non-veg markets, town halls, laying of roads, developing the infrastructure like power, drinking water, cleanliness, repairing of the sewerages and drainages, and finding a permanent solution to the traffic and floods.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, asked the Chief Secretary to have meetings with the local ministers, MLAs, MLCs and officials of the departments concerned.

“A comprehensive plan should be prepared for the integrated development of these districts along with Hyderabad. People living in these districts, should get medical and educational facilities on par with Hyderabad. For this, local MLAs should prepare a plan based on the issues and needs in their constituencies,” he said.

He said for the development of the infrastructure facilities, plans should be prepared in coordination with the officials concerned. “Have regular meetings under the chairmanship of the nodal officer and provide solutions to the problems. Public representatives should have at least one meeting per month with the CS. The nodal officer should review the program regularly. The government is ready to provide adequate funds for this,” he said.