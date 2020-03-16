Noida: Man stops BMW to urinate, thieves flee with car

Noida: Some unidentified miscreants allegedly fled away with a BMW car after the man driving it pulled up to urinate on a roadside here, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the incident happened on Saturday night in Sector 90 under Phase 2 police station limits, when Rishabh Arora, a stock broker, was returning in the car from a party in an inebriated condition.

The luxury car is owned by Arora’s brother-in-law and there is a Rs 40 lakh loan pending on the vehicle, they said.

Police force including senior officials had reached the spot after a matter was reported that a man’s BMW car has been robbed,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander.

Arora had stopped the car midway and came out to urinate. Meanwhile, some unidentified miscreants reached the spot and fled with the vehicle, Chander added.

Prime facie, it appears the robbery has been planned by somebody known to the car’s owner, the DCP said.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified people and the police are probing the matter from all angles and would ensure recovery of the vehicle soon, the officer said.

Asked if the stock broker would be charged with drunk driving, DCP Chander told PTI: The priority is to recover the BMW and ensure the arrest of the culprits. It’s a serious concern that somebody’s car gets robbed like this on city roads.

Arora has alleged in his complaint that the miscreants, who had arrived on a motorcycle, had put a gun on his back while he was relieving himself but that claim is yet to be verified since he was highly drunk, according to officials.

Arora was using his brother-in-law’s BMW for about six-seven days now, the officials added.