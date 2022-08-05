Noida police takes cognizance after video of BJP leader abusing woman goes viral

Noida: The Noida police has taken cognizance of an incident where a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found abusing a woman during an argument over putting plants in a society.

“We have taken cognizance of the incident and the police personnel are already present on the spot. We will shortly share details,” a Noida police official told IANS.

Several video clippings of the incident went viral on social media in which BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi can be heard hurling abuses at the woman.

Social media users also shared the response of the victim in which she narrated the entire incident.

“I live in Grand Omaxe. A man, named Shrikant Tyagi, residing on the ground floor was encroaching by planting small and large plants in the common area. When I asked him to remove them, he refused and when I tried to remove them, he hurled abuses at me and my husband and my kids,” the woman said.

In the same video, the residents of the society could also be seen accusing Tyagi of encroaching in the area by planting small and large plants.

As per one of the videos of the incident, accessed by IANS, Tyagi can be seen pushing and threatening the woman. “Don’t you dare touch my plants otherwise I will see you……,” he could be heard saying in the video.