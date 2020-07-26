Noida: Rape accused absconding since last year arrested

Posted By Qayam Published: 26th July 2020 9:59 am IST
arrested

Noida: A 27-year-old man, absconding since last year after allegedly raping a woman of his family, was arrested here on Saturday, police said.

The rape accused was held from his home at a village here by officials from the Sector 39 police station, they said.

A woman had last year accused five men of her family of raping her.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376D (gang-rape), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, according to officials.

“One accused was arrested on Saturday from his home. He has been absconding since the incident last year. During investigation, rape charges against some of the accused were dropped,” an official from the local police station said.

The arrested accused is jobless, the official said, adding that further proceedings were underway.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close