Noida: Troubled with health issues, retired man jumps to death

Noida: A 64-year-old man died on Wednesday after he allegedly jumped off his fifth-floor apartment in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, police said.

The man, who retired from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, has mentioned in his purported suicide note that he was troubled with his health issues, the police said.

The incident took place around 7 am at Amrapali Sapphire in Sector 45, under Sector 39 police station limits, a local policeman said.

“The man lived with his son in the fifth-floor apartment. He jumped from there and died. A suicide note was found from his home in which he stated that he was taking the extreme step because he could no longer bear his illness, for which he was under medication for a long time, SHO Sector 39 Azad Singh Tomar said.

Tomar said the deceased’s son has also told the police that the man was not keeping well and was upset because of his health issues.

The body has been taken into custody and further proceedings are being carried out, the police said.

Source: PTI

