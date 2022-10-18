Nokia, Ericsson ink multi-year deal with Jio to deploy 5G in India

New Delhi: Handset makers Nokia and Ericsson on Monday announced that they have inked a deal with Reliance Jio to build one of the largest 5G networks in India.

Nokia said that it has been selected as a major supplier by Reliance Jio to supply 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio countrywide in a multi-year deal. Meanwhile, Ericsson said it has entered into a long-term strategic 5G contract with Jio to roll out 5G Standalone (SA) in India.

“We are pleased to be working with Nokia for our 5G SA deployment in India. Jio is committed to continuously investing in the latest network technologies to enhance the experience of all its customers. We are confident that our partnership with Nokia will deliver one of the most advanced 5G networks globally,” Akash Ambani, Chairman, Chairman Reliance Jio, said in a statement.

Under the contract, Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads (RRH) to support different spectrum bands and self-organising network software.

Reliance Jio plans to deploy a 5G standalone network which will interwork with its 4G network. The network will enable Reliance Jio to deliver advanced 5G services such as massive machine-to-machine communications, network slicing, and ultra-low latency.

“This is a significant win for Nokia in an important market and a new customer with one of the largest RAN footprints in the world. This ambitious project will introduce millions of people across India to premium 5G services, enabled by our industry-leading AirScale portfolio,” said Pekka Lundmark, President, and CEO at Nokia.

Ericsson’s energy-efficient 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions from Ericsson Radio System and E-band microwave mobile transport solution will be deployed in the 5G network for Jio. All products and solutions are deployed on new-build 5G SA networks, designed to maximise the benefits of 5G to CSPs and their customers — whether individual subscribers or enterprise and industry customers.

“India is building the world-class digital infrastructure that will drive innovation, job creation, and entrepreneurship across the country,” said Borje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson.

“We are happy to partner with Jio in those ambitions through Ericsson 5G Standalone connectivity, which will be a major catalyst in meeting those digital transformation goals across society, enterprise and industry,” Ekholm added.