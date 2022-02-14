Nokia G21 with Unisoc T606 SoC, triple-camera setup announced

London: HMD Global has announced its latest smartphone – Nokia G21 with upgraded screen, camera, and battery.

It comes in two different color options – Nordic Blue and Dusk – and will soon be available for purchase in the European market, reports GizmoChina.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia G21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset. It packs two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores along with the Mali G75-MP1 graphics processor.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S22 series to be priced aggressively in India

The phone is packed with 4GB of RAM and comes in two options for internal storage – 64GB and 128GB.

In terms of optics, the device houses a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 50MP primary snapper, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has support for features like Super Resolution and Night Mode.

The device runs the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box but the company has confirmed that the phone will get the Android 12 operating system, the report added.

In addition, the device is powered by a 5,050mAh battery which the company is promising can offer up to three days of usage on a single charge.