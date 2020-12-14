Nokia PureBook X14 laptop with Intel Core i5 launched

New Delhi: Nokia on Monday forayed into the laptop segment with the launch of ‘Nokia PureBook X14’ in partnership with homegrown e-commerce company Flipkart in India.

The laptop is priced at Rs 59,990 and will be available to pre-order on Flipkart from December 18.

“We are excited to offer consumers in India a Nokia-branded laptop which brings innovation to address a gap in the market, as well as the style, performance and reliability that the Nokia brand is known for,” Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President, Nokia Brand Partnerships said in a statement.

Nokia PureBook X14 measures 16.88 mm in width, comes with a 14-inch full HD LED-backlit screen with Dolby Vision with an IPS panel.

The laptop is powered by an Intel i5 10th Gen quad-core processor with up to 4.2 GHz turbo frequency complemented by a 512 GB NVMe SSD, 8 GB DDR4 RAM and comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

It offers an immersive audio-visual experience with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for headphones feature.

The laptop features an integrated Intel UHD 620 Graphics with 1.1 GHz turbo GPU, comes with 4K support, and features proprietary Intel Core processor technologies such as Intel Quick Sync Video, Intel InTru 3D Technology, and Intel Clear Video HD Technology.

The laptop is claimed to provide up to 8 hours of battery backup and comes with a 65W charger.

Source: IANS