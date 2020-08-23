Nokia to launch new feature phone, smartphone soon in India

New Delhi, Aug 23 : Nokia has released a teaser video that shows that the smartphone maker is planning to launch two new phones soon in India.

The outline in the video matches the image of the Nokia C3. However, the identity of the feature phone is unknown but it is expected to be a 4G feature phone.

Recently, a new 4G feature phone passed FCC certification as TA-1316 and later, TA-1304 and TA-1302 were seen appearing in certification in India.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, also took to Twitter to share an alternative video for the two new phones.

“To our beloved Fans in India – Stay tuned to catch a new wave in India’s changing digital landscape with @NokiamobileIN #ComingSoon,” Sarvikas said in a tweet.

The Nokia C3 is an entry-level device that already launched in China with a 5.99-inch HD+ display, a UNISOC processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of storage.

The device houses a single 8MP camera on the back of the phone along with an LED flash and a fingerprint scanner and a 5MP camera is in front for selfies.

The phone packs a removable 3040mAh battery that charges via a MicroUSB port.

