‘Nomadland’ censored in China after filmmaker faces backlash

Beijing, March 7 : “Nomadland”, a Golden Globe winning film and one of the favourites at the upcoming Oscars this year, has been censored in China following the backlash over film director Chloe Zhao’s past comments about the Asian country.

According to a report in Variety, the popular social media site Weibo censors any mentions of “Nomadland”, citing violation of “Chinese laws, regulations and policy”. Despite it being scheduled for a theatrical release in China, the film’s mention or references of its release in the country have also been removed from government sponsored websites.

In 2013, Zhao, who identifies herself as an American national, in an interview with Filmmaker magazine had described China as “being in a place where there are lies everywhere”.

