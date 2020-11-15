Non-agricultural property registrations to start from November 23

Hyderabad:The Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao today decided to commence the non-agriculture lands registration process from November 23rd of this month. Since he had already launched the agriculture lands registration process through the Dharani Portal.

The Chief Secretary of the state Somesh Kumar would launch the non-agriculture lands registration process.

The CM discussed the matter at a high-level review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan here with the officials concerned. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said,” The process of registration of agriculture lands through the Dharani portal launched by the government has become popular among the people and it received a very good response from them.

People in Telangana are of the view that a historical era has begun in the land registration. People are happy that the registration process through Dharani Portal has given their lands security thereby giving them immense satisfaction.

The feedback coming from the field level is wonderful. The Dharani Portal has overcome the initial teething problems. In another three to four days it would overcome all the initial problems. We have decided to commence registration of non-agriculture properties only after getting all the matters pertaining to the Dharani Portal are cleared. Hence we waited for some days.

On November 23 (Monday), Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will launch the registration process for the non-agriculture lands. I congratulate the officials concerned for developing the Dharani in a wonderful way.”

State cabinet Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Sabita Indrareddy, Rythu Bandhu Samithi State President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CM Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary (Revenue) Seshadri, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, CMO officials, MAUD Director Satyanarayana, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Raghunandan Rao and others participated.