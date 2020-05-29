Non-local students of MANUU CTE Srinagar to return home soon

File photo of MANUU Students being sent back to their home towns.

Hyderabad: The arrangements for the repatriation of non-local students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, College of Teacher Education, Srinagar are in the final stages.

According to Dr. Tarique Ahmad Masoodi, Incharge Principal, CTE Srinagar the university has appointed him as coordinator to oversee the arrangements in this regard.

He has constituted a 5 members committee. I/c Principal has approached the Nodal Officer Govt. Of Kashmir, for COVID-19 Management Dr. Tahir Mohiuddin (KAS) on May 12. In turn, Dr. Tahir Mohiuddin has referred to the issue of return of 34 students mostly from Bihar to the additional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Additional Commissioner is cooperating fully and assured that the students will be sent back very soon.

Dr. Tarique Masoodi, further informed that the Nodal Officer of Kashmir has contacted his counter part from Bihar and expressed hope that the stranded students will be sent back soon.

He made it clear that to date no non-local has been repatriated from Kashmir during the ongoing crisis. Among the 46 nonlocal students at Srinagar CTE, 12 have preferred to stay back. Dr. Tarique Masoodi has thanked university administration especially Prof. Ayub Khan, I/c VC and Prof. SM Rahmathullah, I/c Registrar for their guidance and timely help.

