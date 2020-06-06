Non-Muslims shield Muslims as they pray amid protests in US

Washington: For those losing hope in humanity after Floyd’s death have been relieved by a viral video surfaced on social media. The video shows Non-Muslims shielding Muslims offering prayer right on the field of protests over African-American man’s death in New York.

Shared on Twitter by user StanceGrounded, the video shows a large group of people surrounding a group of Muslims to protect them from the New York Police Department (NYPD).

My entire heart ❤



Non-Muslims surround Muslims so they can pray safely from the harm of the NYPD during a Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn, New York.



I LOVE THIS. THIS IS HUMANITY!



We're in this together 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZbyLwESrkk — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 4, 2020

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black American, died on May 25 when Derek Chauvin, along with other officers from the Minneapolis police department knelt on his neck till he passed away.

