Non release of fee reimbursement of Rs 2500 cr during past 2 years

Hyderabad: Thousands of students are facing great difficulties due to non release of fee reimbursement by the state government.

After the completion of the course, the students need certificates for their higher education or employment. But the colleges are refusing to issue their certificates which is forcing the students’ parents to take loans to obtain certificates.

During the academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21 the government did not release the fee reimbursement of Rs 2500 crore.

The state government will further need Rs. 2500 crore for the scholarship fee reimbursement for the academic year 2020-21.

Currently, this state government is reviewing the reimbursement applications for the year 2021-22.

The Department of Minority Welfare checks the scholarship applications to select the deserving candidates. Then the bills are prepared on college levels to be sent to the treasury.

The officials of the Minority Welfare informed that they have sent the bills which are pending with the treasury.