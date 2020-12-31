Non-resident industrialist to construct home for family evicted by neighbours in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 : Shahnavas Amballur, a non-resident businessman from Kerala has promised to construct a home for the family that was evicted by neighbours from the makeshift shed they were staying in “Purambokku” land or land without proper revenue documents. The family which included a mother and three girl children were forcefully evicted by the neighbours.

The incident took place at Kazhakootam which is the assembly constituency of state minister for Cooperation, Dewaswom and Tourism, Kadakampally Surendran.

The children and their mother Suruma were evicted forcefully by the neighbours after removing the make shiftshed they were staying in. Suruma, while speaking to media, said: “We were staying in a makeshift shed made of tarpaulin sheets and our neighbours Dilshad and Shahjahan forcefully evicted us.Police did not act even after we lodged a complaint”.

The woman and her children were staying in the shed after they were unable to pay rent for the accommodation they were living in. Owing to family issues, Suruma was staying alone with her three daughters.

The woman had complained that the assailants had attacked her children while they were being evicted and called upon the police to take a strong stand against those involved.

After the news of the woman and the children being evicted broke, Shanavas immediately promised that he would be constructing a new home for the family.

While speaking to IANS, Shahnavas said: “I am not doing anything great. It is my conviction that I support a family who has no means and have nowhere to go. I will provide them with a rented accommodation till the new home is ready.”

Minister Kadakampally Surendran, while speaking to media, said: “The government is looking into the matter and will do all that is necessary to protect the family. NRK businessman Shahnavas has already promised to construct a home for the family”.

State police chief Loknath Behra also swung into action after the media took this issue up. He has directed the local police to act quickly against the human rights violations of the family.

