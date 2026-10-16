Non-serious: JD(U) as MLA claims he plotted 9 murders for Nitish

Patna: Disgruntled JD(U) MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Friday, October 16, claimed to have masterminded “nine murders for Nitish Kumar”, the former Bihar chief minister widely credited with restoring the rule of law.

Since the controversial claim, the JD(U) sought to distance itself from the Mokama MLA, with the party’s national spokesperson, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, asserting that such a remark did not deserve to be taken seriously.

The spokesperson added that Kumar has been maintaining an untainted record throughout his political career.

MLA upset that political rival got ticket

Singh, who is upset with the party for fielding his political rival Neeraj Kumar in the upcoming legislative council polls, made the claim while lashing out at his adversary.

The multiple-term MLA, who has vowed to ensure Neeraj Kumar’s defeat, told reporters at his residence that his support for Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh did not amount to defying Nitish Kumar.

“Nitish Kumar and I go back a long way. To help him, I got nine people murdered. I stood by him in times when he was struggling to find a toehold,” Singh said.

‘Nitish stood for one with untainted record,’ says JD(U)

In a video statement, Prasad, without naming Singh, said Kumar had maintained an unblemished record in his five-decade political career.

“Nitish Kumar has stood out for an untainted record, with no blemishes of hobnobbing with criminals and involvement in violence or any type of negativity,” he said.

“The type of statement that we have come across deserves no cognisance from the party and is unlikely to be taken seriously by the public,” he added.

MLA clarifies

Singh clarified his controversial remark, saying it was ‘misinterpreted’ by the media and that he was referring to the killing of nine of his associates, not claiming that he had arranged their murders.

He claimed that he was shot at and nine of his associates were killed. He also recalled that his father died after suffering a heart attack. Recounting the sequence of events, Singh said the killings took place just days after a meeting with Nitish Kumar.

Singh said he had cited these incidents to explain the sacrifices he had made while supporting Nitish Kumar, particularly in response to Neeraj Kumar’s claims about his own contributions. Rejecting reports suggesting that he had claimed to have arranged nine murders for Nitish Kumar, Singh said his words had been taken out of context.

He maintained that he was describing the deaths of people associated with him following his political alignment with Nitish Kumar, rather than claiming responsibility for their killings.

With IANS inputs