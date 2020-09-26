None from TN on BJP national office-bearers’ list

Chennai, Sep 26 : The BJP’s list of national office-bearers came as a surprise for many in the party’s Tamil Nadu unit as no state leader figures in it.

H Raja, who was BJP National Secretary, has been dropped.

The state will go for Assembly polls in around eight months. Interestingly, Tamil Nadu is the only southern state from where no one has become an office-bearer in the national team.

A senior leader, not wishing to be quoted, told IANS that hopefully a leader from Tamil Nadu might get some party post.

