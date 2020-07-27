Noni juice: The health-giving drink for greater immunity

New Delhi: Noni fruit (Morita citrifolia), also known as the Indian Mulberry, is a popular fruit that has been used in Indian households for over 2,000 years. This native fruit has had its fair share of mention in ancient texts for its Ayurvedic properties.

Noni has a substantial amount of phytonutrients and medicinal properties that can prove to help cure ailments and diseases, especially in times of this pandemic. The fruit is rich in antioxidants, Vitamins C, A, B and minerals like calcium, potassium, phosphorus and iron, that help boost overall well-being, fight infections, reduce risk of allergies, revitalize cells and tissues and also help in detoxifying the body.

Modicare Limited that has Noni Juice Concentrate with the goodness of Kokum under its Health and Wellness brand ‘Well’, explains some key health benefits:

Revitalize cells and tissues: Helps to absorb more nutrients at the cellular level for proper body functioning.

Helps to boost immunity: Supports the immune system’s natural and powerful ability to fight infections and diseases.

Boosts energy and stamina: Noni Juice has been known to help combat general body weakness, increase energy levels and improve the overall physical well-being of the body. Also, it helps in relieving stress and fatigue.

Supports healthy well-being: Regular use of Noni may help to induce positive effects on the given health conditions – liver health, cardiovascular health and diabetes.

Decreases stress level: Along with daily exercise, the intake of this juice helps in reducing elevated stress levels and keeps the mind relatively calm.

Relieves pain and inflammation in joints: Various studies suggest that regular use of Noni Juice may help in reducing pain and swelling in joints.

In short, Noni is ‘Nature’s Nutrition’ that is known to have 150+ nutrients. It is an ideal choice for all those who want to maintain an active and balanced lifestyle while facing the challenges of a modern lifestyle, especially during these dire times of the pandemic.

Suggested usage by Modicare Limited: 5 ml twice daily for the first three days, 10ml twice daily for the next three days, 15-30 ml twice daily from the seventh day onwards. Drink on an empty stomach, 30 minutes before the meal. Can be taken as is or diluted with water or as directed by the physician.

Source: IANS