Nora Fatehi gets hilariously trolled for saying ‘Neha Kakkar k bina music industry kuch nahi hai’

Mumbai: Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi has carved a niche in the industry with a series of special dance numbers in Bollywood films, and many of her big dance hits have been voiced by playback star Neha Kakkar. And no doubt Neha currently rules the music industry with an array of superhit songs including Aankh marey, Dilbar, O Saki Saki and Garmi which features Nora.

We got our hands on a viral clip from the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ where Nora Fatehi can be seen saying music industry is nothing without Neha Kakkar. But netizens couldn’t believe what Nora said.

In an old clip that has been doing the rounds of the social media, Nora Fatehi can’t stop gushing about Neha and her singing skills. “Neha Kakkar is a gem, Neha ke bina music industry kuch nahi hai,” says Nora while Neha quietly listens to her every compliment.

Neha kakkar India ka gem hai 🙂 pic.twitter.com/DNp1NiIfF2 — Harish (@surkastik) January 12, 2021

But Nora’s statement on Neha left netizens in a state of shock as they couldn’t believe what she said about Neha. Her statement have now sparked hilarious memes wherein people are brutally trolling Nora Fatehi on social media.

Netizens troll Nora Fatehi for praising Neha Kakka

Nora- Neha Kakkar is a gem of music industry



My vote is to Harmonium Chacha :))) pic.twitter.com/5t8abawwU5 — Abhi (@Abhi_VRao) January 13, 2021

Nora Fatehi: Neha kakkar is a gem, uske bina music industry kuch nahi hai pic.twitter.com/QQCl7jKVuO — Sarcasm Industry (@Sarcasmindustry) January 13, 2021

Nora – Neha kakkar is a gem ….

Public to Nora – pic.twitter.com/D6tYalcyA1 — ■ ß Ā M B Ə Ə Þ ■》•••°♡》 (@RjSam06424418) January 12, 2021

Nora Fatehi:- "Neha kakkar is gem, Neha ke bina music industry kuch nahi hai".



Script writer:- *of India's best dancer* pic.twitter.com/Jc9XCDTojD — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) January 12, 2021

Nora Fatehi:- Neha kakkar is gem, Neha ke bina music industry kuch nahi hai



arijit singh, tony kakkar, b parak etc rn pic.twitter.com/4cT92H1M5L — Ͳհҽ Ɱҽʍҽɾ ටƒ φӀմէօ (@Abhinav_321) January 12, 2021

Neha kakkar is A gem, indian music industry is nothing without neha kakkar !



Dear NCB please investegate Nora Fatehi 😂 pic.twitter.com/rSzO4lTjiZ — R A C H I T (@NaveenK46328827) January 13, 2021

When Nora Fatehi said "Neha Kakkar India ka gem ha"



I heard "Neha Kakkar India ka germ hai" . — notamemer (@dankhooman) January 13, 2021

Nora Fatehi : Neha kakkar is gem. Neha ke bina music industry kuch nahi hai.



All Other singers in music industry : pic.twitter.com/mQ1udjiNLQ — RaHul SiNgh 🇮🇳 (@Legendom10) January 12, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s ‘Street Dancer 3D’. The movie starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. She also made headlines for her latest album ‘Nach Meri Rani’ opposite Guru Randhawa.