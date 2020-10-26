Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa enters Bigg Boss 14 house

Mumbai: Moroccon beauty Nora Fatehi, who recently collaborated with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa on the song ‘Naach Meri Rani’, was seen inside Bigg Boss 14 house in the ‘weekend ka vaar’ episode. The ‘Street Dancer 3D’ actor who entered the house for to promote her latest track and for Dussehra celebrations as well, will also be seen making the contestants to attempt the hook step of her popular song, Garmi.

Nora assigns funny task

Colors has shared the new promo of the upcoming episode on Instagram, which shows Nora Fatehi in the house. She looks glamorous in a fiery yellow gown.

She introduces a funny task for the male contestants wherein she asks them to attempt her trademark hook step. The contestants are seen trying their best perform the dance step, lying facing the ground and perform hip moves while sliding on the floor. The video shows host Salman Khan and other contestants laughing at the hilarious sight.

Nora Fatehi in Bigg Boss 9

In December 2015, Nora Fatehi had entered the Bigg Boss house which was in its ninth season as a wild card entrant. She spent 3 weeks inside the house until she got evicted in the 12th week (Day 83).

Since its release, the music video has been viewed over 40 million times on YouTube. The peppy dance number continues to trend at the number one spot on the video-sharing website.

In the video of the foot-tapping number, Nora Fatehi plays a robot created by Randhawa’s scientist. The robot transforms into Nora as soon as Guru touches her began to groove on his tunes.

Nora Fatehi who is quite active on social media, took to Instagram to celebrate the massive success of her latest music video.

The video has been choreographed by Bosco Martis, while the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Guru Randhawa along with Nikhita Gandhi.