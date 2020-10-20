Nora Fatehi: I love getting into the groove of any character

News Desk 1Published: 20th October 2020 5:47 am IST
Mumbai, Oct 19 : Actress Nora Fatehi believes in giving her all while working on songs and film projects. While doing so, something funny happened recently.

Nora had to wear separate footwear with the same outfit in her song, “Naach meri rani” because, as she explained, the number is “a very upbeat and groovy song”.

“I love getting into the groove of any character. The moves required strong foot work and powerful leg movements. When we shot for it the first day, I gave it my all. However, funnily enough, the heels of my shoes ripped off and the team had to arrange for another pair as we were yet to complete the shoot,” she added.

The poster of “Naach meri rani”, featuring Nora was launched recently. She flaunts icy purple tresses with a silver sequined attire in the poster.

–IANS
