Mumbai: The audience enjoyed Nora Fatehi as a judge on a dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer when she replaced Malaika Arora when the latter was tested positive for COVID-19. She bid adieu to the show as soon as Malaika recovered and returned. But now we got our hands on a video that is surfacing online in which Nora is seen back on the sets of the dance reality show.

Yes, you heard it right! Nora Fatehi is back as a judge on India’s Best Dancer, reportedly on public demand. A video of her dancing with the show’s two other judges – actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora and choreographer Geeta Kapur is doing rounds on social media.

The video shows Nora dancing to the beats of Nach Meri Rani, as Malaika and Geeta give her company on stage and show’s fourth judge, Terence Lewis, cheers them from the sidelines.

Watch the video below that was shared on Instagram:

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the viewers of the show demanded that she be brought back as they felt she was best suited to be a judge as she had carved a niche for herself as a dancer.

TRP skyrocketed when Nora Fatehi was on the show

The TRPs of the show zoomed during the time Nora Fatehi was a judge and it managed to find itself among the top 5 shows on Hindi television. However, as soon as she quit the show, the TRPs saw a gradual dip, which is also another reason that the makers brought her back.

While leaving the show, Nora Fatehi shared a gratitude post on Instagram in which she wrote, Nora had written a gratitude post on Instagram after her stint ended. She had written: “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!”

However, there’s no official confirmation yet from the makers about her permanent place as a judge on the show. There are also possibilities that Nora Fatehi might have appeared on the show to promote her latest song ‘Nach Meri Jaan’.

Nora Fatehi gained a huge popularity with a number of hit songs in Bollywood films including, O Saki Saki (Batla House), Garmi (Street Dancer 3D), Kamariya (Stree), Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate) to name a few.