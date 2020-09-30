Nora Fatehi-Terence Lewis’ controversy that made internet furious

Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis' controversy that made internet furious
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis have been trending on and off since a couple of days over a video that is surfacing online from the sets of ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

Nora-Terence controversy

Nora-Terence controversy sparked after the video that is doing rounds on social media claimed that Terence Lewis had touched Nora Fatehi ‘inappropriately’. The clip made the internet very furious because of which Terence was subjected to massive backlash.

This has irked the Twitterati who think Terence Lewis may have crossed the line with Nora Fatehi and it’s completely “unacceptable” after which Nora-Terence controversy started trending on social media.

The internet has been flooded with comments criticising a video clip from the reality TV show but the reason behind it isn’t what you’d usually expect from a talent show.

Terence Lewis, Nora Fatehi reacts to the video

After netizens started making derogatory and homophobic comments on Terence and the TV personality finally broken his silence and reacted to the Nora-Terence controversy. He took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him holding Nora in his arms with a very thought-provoking caption relating to Zen philosophy. At the end of the note, he wrote, “Thank you @norafatehi for being the most elegant, dignified and classy guest judge & for your implicit trust in me!” Check out his post below:

A Zen Master and his disciples of monks were walking in the Himalayas back to their monastery. On their way to the monastery they had to cross the river Ganga flowing fully though less violently.  There was an young beautiful maiden in distress, sitting close to the banks, whose village was just across the river. She was scared to cross the river by herself so she asked the elder monk to help her cross the river. "Sure" said the Zen Master and held her up in his arms. They crossed the river and he let her down gently as she went to her village after thanking the Master. The younger monk wasn't taking this all easily. He looked little worried. The monks came to their monastery after couple of hours of difficult walk in the hills, but the younger monk was still not settled. Sensing it the Guru asked him what the matter was. The young monk said "Master, we have sworn of not touching a woman, but you carried her in your arms, you tell us not to think of women but you touched her" complained the disciple. The Zen Master smiled n replied "I carried her across the river and left her on the other side. Are You Still Carrying Her ? " 🙏🏽 . . . Thank you @norafatehi for being the most elegant, dignified n classy guest judge & for your implicit trust in me! #zen #philosophy #pathofleastresistance #loveandkindness #indiasbestdancer @sonytvofficial #dance #norafatehi #terencelewis

Responding to the Nora-Terence controversy, actress Nora Fatehi commented on the post shared by Terence on Instagram clearing all doubts for once and for all. She wrote, “Thank you Terrence! In today’s time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. i’m glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass you and geeta maam have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, it’s been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed.”

The Street Dancer actress has temporarily replaced Malaika Arora on ‘India’s Best Dancer’ after she was tested positive for coronavirus earlier in September. 

