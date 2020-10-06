Nora Fatehi thanks Malaika Arora for trusting her, pens note

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi thanked Malaika Arora for trusting her. On her Instagram account, she wrote, “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer”.

Nora Fatehi shares her experience

Sharing her experience at the show, the actress wrote, “it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF45RyxpTsc

Malaika Arora recovered from COVID-19

It may be mentioned that after Malaika Arora tested positive for COVID-19, Nora Fatehi became the interim judge of the show. After recovery, Malaika is back on the show.

Earlier, Malaika had shared her journey of overcoming the virus. She wrote, ” Out and about’…M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself “.

“I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can’t thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care,” she added.