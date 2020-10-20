Nora Fatehi to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sony TV shares promo

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday-Sunday at 9: 30 p.m.

Nora Fatehi on The Kapil Sharma Show

In the promo released by the official Instagram handle of Sony TV, Kapil Sharma can be seen singing song. Later, Nora Fatehi was seen appreciating his singing skills.

Naach meri rani

The actress believes in giving her all while working on songs and film projects. While doing so, something funny happened recently.

Nora had to wear separate footwear with the same outfit in her song, “Naach meri rani” because, as she explained, the number is “a very upbeat and groovy song”.

“I love getting into the groove of any character. The moves required strong foot work and powerful leg movements. When we shot for it the first day, I gave it my all. However, funnily enough, the heels of my shoes ripped off and the team had to arrange for another pair as we were yet to complete the shoot,” she added.

Nora Fatehi on work front

Up next for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

Source: With inputs from IANS