Nora’s ‘Pachtaoge’ video inspired by Beyonce’s ‘Mine’?

By News Desk 1 Updated: 17th August 2020 5:42 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 17 : The latest music video of dancer-actress Nora Fatehi is drawing attention for the uncanny resemblance it bears with a song of pop star Beyonce.

Nora’s new video is for the female version of “Pachtaoge”. In the video, the Bollywood dancing sensation is seen in an all-white outfit, with background dancers dressed in nude-coloured outfits.

The set-up bears a resemblance with the music video of Beyonce’s 2013 song, “Mine”, which featured in her album, “Beyonce”. In the “Mine” video, the American superstar is seen in similar all-white outfit and dancers dressed in various shades of browns.

The anonymous Instagram account, Dietsabya called out the similarity, sharing videos of both the songs.

“@tseries.official out here stealing from THE QUEEN. Guts on! Top: @beyonce MINE; bottom: @norafatehi in PACHTAOGE,” the clips were captioned.

The female version of “Pachtaoge” is sung by Asees Kaur and it was unveiled last week

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

