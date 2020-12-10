Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP to design passenger terminal of DNIA

New Delhi, Dec 10 : Zurich Airport International has selected a consortium consisting of Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP as the architects to design the passenger terminal of Delhi Noida International Airport (DNIA) at Jewar.

As per the company, the architects team was selected via a three-phase, design competition between June and August 2020.

“The winner was selected from three shortlisted teams with demonstrated experience in airport design – Gensler/Arup; Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP; SOM/Mott McDonalds,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“The design competition was conducted under exceptional circumstances this year, and the architects prepared and presented their designs collaborating and communicating remotely. All three teams faced this challenge masterfully.”

Accordingly, the winning design, was presented by Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP, best fits the defined project objectives, “merging Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality”.

Besides, the company said that new visionary airport for Delhi NCR, Noida and Western UP will provide a seamless travel experience ease of “way finding and high-quality commercial offers and a pleasurable atmosphere for travellers”.

“The design of the airport will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services and commitment to minimal environmental impact,” the statement said.

Once fully constructed, the Delhi Noida International Airport will be the second international airport serving the National Capital Region of Delhi and fast developing Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development area between Delhi and Agra.

In early October the Government of Uttar Pradesh signed the concession agreement with Zurich Airport International (ZAIA) to commence the development of the Noida International Airport at Jewar for a period of 40 years.

ZAIA received the security clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to develop the Noida International Airport at Jewar in May this year, after winning the contract to build and operate Delhi Noida International Airport (DNIA) in Greater Noida in November 2019.

