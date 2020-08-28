Normal life affected due to heavy rain in Raipur

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 28th August 2020 3:40 pm IST
Raipur: Normal life has been badly hit in Raipur due to continuous rains over the last two days.

Water has entered several houses in the lower settlement areas creating problems for the people. Commuters are also facing problems due to waterlogging. Several legislators are also facing traffic congestion on way to the State Assembly, which is currently in session.

“The well-marked low-pressure area lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh. It is very likely to move west northwestwards across North MP and south UP during the next 2 days and weaken gradually. The Monsoon trough at mean sea level lies its near-normal position,” the IMD tweeted on Friday.

