North Korea fires 3 projectiles toward Sea of Japan

Pyongyang: Pyongyang launched three unidentified projectiles on Monday toward the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Yonhap News Agency reports citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The projectiles were launched from the eastern town of Sondok in North Korea’s South Hamgyong Province, according to JCS.

Earlier, Yonhap reported citing JCS that North Korea launched at least one unidentified projectile on Monday.

On March 2, North Korea fired its first unidentified projectile this year.

In 2019, the last launches of short-range projectiles into the Sea of Japan were carried out by Pyongyang in November.