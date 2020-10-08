Northeast CMs condole Paswan’s death

Guwahati/Agartala/Imphal, Oct 8 : Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and described him as a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards the development of the nation.

Paswan, 74, died at a private hospital in Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment for the past few days.

Chief Ministers of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, and his Manipur counterpart, N. Biren Singh, have also condoled the demise of the senior leader.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted: “I am shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan, a stalwart leader, a seasoned politician and founder of Lok Janshakti Party. At this moment of grief, my thoughts are with his family and loved ones. May the departed soul RIP.”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga also expressed their grief over the demise of the LJP patron.

