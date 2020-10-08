Northeast CMs condole Paswan’s death

By News Desk 1Published: 9th October 2020 12:04 am IST

Guwahati/Agartala/Imphal, Oct 8 : Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and described him as a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards the development of the nation.

Paswan, 74, died at a private hospital in Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment for the past few days.

Chief Ministers of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, and his Manipur counterpart, N. Biren Singh, have also condoled the demise of the senior leader.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted: “I am shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan, a stalwart leader, a seasoned politician and founder of Lok Janshakti Party. At this moment of grief, my thoughts are with his family and loved ones. May the departed soul RIP.”

READ:  Happiest that my record is broken by you: Raina to Dhoni

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga also expressed their grief over the demise of the LJP patron.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 9th October 2020 12:04 am IST
Back to top button