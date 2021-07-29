Northeast Indians point out countrymen’s hypocrisy post Mirabai’s win at Olympics

Manipur-based 26-year-old weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu created history by winning silver (and opening India’s tally) tally at Tokyo Olympics lifting a total of 202 kg (87 in snatch and 115 in clean&jerk). She is only the second weightlifter after Karanam Malleshwari to clinch an Olympic medal, ending a two-decade-long drought in the Indian weightlifting scene.

Ever since, the country has been rejoicing Chanu’s victory, calling her ‘India’s daughter’ and pouring in rewards—from ‘free pizzas for life’ to government jobs, besides all that monetary—in jubilation.

But, all this overflowing love for Mirabai Chanu made north-eastern Indians uncomfortable, for they are subject to racist slurs on a daily basis and their existence is only celebrated—on occasions so rare, like Chanu’s big win at the Olympics.

People look to North East India when someone wins an Olympic medal. — AtishSharma1995 (@AtishSharma1995) July 24, 2021

Even as the ace weightlifter was kind enough to dedicate her Olympic medal to all Indians for supporting her, the north-eastern Twitter rose to the occasion to point out the countrymen’s hypocrisy.

On the forefront was Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar, who slammed people for always discriminating against northeast Indian citizens. She stated that India is ‘infested’ with racism and also called people ‘hypocrites’.

If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country.

Otherwise we are known as “chinky” “Chinese” “Nepali” or a new addition “corona”.

India is not just infested with casteism but racism too.

Speaking from my experience. #Hypocrites — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) July 27, 2021

It's so funny to me how us North Easterns face so much racism daily and then Mirabai wins an Olympic medal and the first ones to claim her as India's daughter are the same racist fu**s.

Your selective acceptance of us is not cute. — _rishika_._⁷ (@dimpledhoya) July 24, 2021

Remember her gender & state when you make fun of north east state(Indians) specially for so called delhi/Bihar/UP/Haryana walas.



First medal for india #ChanuMirabai #TeamIndia — Amit (@Ikumar7) July 24, 2021

#MirabaiChanu too contributes her bit towards the cause for mainstreaming of the North East.



The goal is far from achieved, but we'll get there, one Medal at a time. — Yanger Longkumer (@YangerINC) July 24, 2021

I'm proud as an indian about #MirabaiChanu 's medal.



But, every time someone from north east does something excellent it makes me a bit happier because they've been neglected for so long…They deserve that extra love. — WhyThough (@wry_spectacles) July 24, 2021

North East states becomes Indian only when they give a medal. Rest of the time no media worries. — Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) July 28, 2021

How many of us really consider those from north east India as Indians and treat with them respect?



Let's remember, the first Olympic medal for India from Tokyo this time has come from the north east. — NOT_A_SILENT SPECTATOR (@DURAICHARLES) July 25, 2021

Ashamed of all Indians, we keep abusing them sexually (Delhi) from North East India. Fail to recognise them as even Indians called as Chingi people. Common in Entire India. Once they win Medal for country, they become people of India. Start recognising them as Indians or eat Shit — Shyam K (@ShyamKarkhanis) July 25, 2021

Like many, my class mates from North East in college often complained about people asking them – "From which country". We have to make it mandatory adding one chapter on North East in our text book in schools. — Sanjay Kumar IRTS (@Sanjay_IRTS) July 24, 2021

Indians to North East Indians usually: “Oye Chinese, Oye Takeshi castle, chal Momo laga”



Indians to North East Indians when they win an Olympic medal: “You’re the pride of our nation. 😍🇮🇳”#Tokyo2020 — Saif (@isaifpatel) July 24, 2021

Amazing to see our first Olympic medal coming from North East! Hats off.



Maybe it’s time now they get their due in everything else. — Ashok Ramachandran (@ashramachandran) July 25, 2021

Racism during COVID

After the onset of COVID-19 in India, the northeasterners in different parts of the country were humiliated and verbally attacked. They were disparagingly called ‘corona’ and ‘virus’, with most of such incidents reported in the country’s capital Delhi alone.

And the reason? India’s blatant prejudice. A study commissioned by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) on racial discrimination and hate crimes against people from the northeast States found that the “northeast India seamlessly fits (an) Indian’s imagination of a Chinese person”.

The study also revealed the discrimination faced by the people from the region in even renting a house, eating at a restaurant, and finding jobs.

But India is ‘entitled’ to celebrate their achievements.