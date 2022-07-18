Not a criminal, political reason behind delay: Kejriwal on Singapore visit

Kejriwal said he was specially invited to the World Cities Summit in Singapore by the government of the country, where he would present the Delhi Model before world leaders and bring laurels to India.

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th July 2022 2:09 pm IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and PM Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: “I am not a criminal”, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stressing there appears to be a “political reason” behind the delay in granting him permission to visit Singapore for a summit.

Kejriwal said he was specially invited to the World Cities Summit in Singapore by the government of the country, where he would present the Delhi Model before world leaders and bring laurels to India.

Miffed over the pending clearance from the Centre for the visit, Kejriwal had on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has been waiting for permission for over a month.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, seeks permission for Singapore summit

“I am not a criminal, I am a chief minister and a free citizen of the country. There was no legal basis to stop me from visiting Singapore so there appears to be a political reason behind this,” he said.

High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong had in June invited Kejriwal to World Cities Summit to be held in the first week of August. The Delhi chief minister has been asked to attend a program on the first day.

The chief minister said he usually does not go on foreign visits but intended to go to the Singapore summit as it concerned the progress of the country.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button