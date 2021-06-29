Not a package, another hoax: Rahul Gandhi on relief measures

"No family can spend Finance Minister's economic package on living, food, medical bills, school fees. Not a package, just another hoax," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

By IANS|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Published: 29th June 2021 11:55 am IST
NSUI, IYC to hold free vax camp on Rahul Gandhi's birthday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: A day after union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced eight relief measures worth Rs 6,28,993 crore, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the government saying it is not a package but another hoax.

“No family can spend Finance Minister’s economic package on living, food, medical bills, school fees. Not a package, just another hoax,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

His remarks came a day after Sitharaman announced eight relief measures worth Rs 6,28,993 crore.

MS Education Academy

These measures entail enhancement of existing relief schemes such as ECGLS and support for state governments. Besides, a total of four new measures were announced to provide loans to micro credit borrowers as well as tourism industry.

Further, Sitharaman announced Rs 50,000 crore guaranteed loan for creation of medical infrastructure.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button