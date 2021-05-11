Not a single case of COVID-19 in this Telangana village!

Hyderabad: There is no country, city or town in the world which is not affected by COVID-19. But there is a village in Telangana state where not a single case is reported so far – either during the first or second wave of the pandemic. This village is emerging as a model village in the whole state.

Lavla Village in the limits of Lingal Gram Panchayat, Mulugu Dist is surrounded by hills and bushes. This is a tribal area. There are 30 families with a population of 100 who are engaged in agriculture and labour jobs. This village is situated at a distance of 14 km from Mandal Headquarters.

The inhabitants of this village do not venture out of their village without need. They do their weekly shopping by visiting bazar at Mandal Govindraopeth.

The relatives of the villagers come only when they are invited for marriage or other ceremonies.

These villagers seldom venture out of their village and when they do they always cover their faces with a towel. The tribals of this village avoid visiting cities.

A COVID-19 test was carried out for all the inhabitants of this village the result was 100% negative. All these villagers are vaccinated.

The tribals of this village have simple food habits. The forest produce constitute their staple food. They use earthen pots to store their drinking water.

The MPDO of Tadwai, Satya Jain Prasad says, “An awareness has been created in the inhabitants of this village and they were told about the safety measures which they follow strictly. Rarely they meet the inhabitants of other villages. This is the reason why this village is safe from Corona pandemic.”