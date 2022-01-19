Not a single teacher appointed in govt schools in 7 years: Revanth

Hyderabad: The President of Telangana PCC Revanth Reddy has criticized the state government’s announcement that it’s going to start English medium education in Government schools from the next academic year.

Speaking informally with the media men, Revanth Reddy said that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar is misleading the people by his announcement.

He said that the UPA government had introduced the Right to Education (RTE) Act for providing education to every section of society. Accordingly, a provision of 25% free education to the poor was made in this Act. During the past seven years, the KCR government had not taken any initiative in this regard.

Under pressure from the opposition, the KCR government has declared free education from KG to PG. But not a single teacher has been appointed in Government schools during these seven years. “How can English medium schools run without the appointment of teachers,” Revanth Reddy asked.

Reddy further said that the state government had introduced a single teacher school system and closed down many schools across the state which forced many poor students to leave their education.

Ready also criticized the government’s decision to close down the schools during the pandemic. The schools were absolutely safe and there was not a single report of death in schools due to coronavirus.

“It is ironic that the state government had closed down the schools where there was no report of any fatality while it permitted the pubs which led to many deaths,” Reddy said.