Not a typo, Karimnagar mentioned as ‘Karinagar’ in BJP ads

Hyderabad: It is said what’s in a name, but for BJP, the name says it all. The entire politics of BJP revolves around saffronisation. The name changing spree of BJP has intruded in Telangana politics as well. This time the target is Karimnagar with an ad welcoming party chief JP Nadda to the final phase of ‘PrajaSangrama Yatra’ spells the city as ‘Karinagar’.

However, it was not a typo, but a strategically placed advertisement featured in major newspapers in Telangana to mobilise the majority community.

BJP leaders in their speeches often try to distort Muslim names of cities. However, no action is being taken against those who misrepresent the real names and no explanation is being sought by issuing notices. Hyderabad is referred to as Bhagyanagar, Nizamabad as Indur and now Karimnagar as Karinagar. In addition to this, Hussain Sagar is referred to as Vinayak Sagar and MauzamJahi Market as Vinayak Chowk. The BJP leaders have also objected to cities and districts called by other Muslim names.

It should be noted that Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay represents the Lok Sabha constituency Karimnagar. When he won, the Returning Officer presented him with a certificate of being a Member of Parliament from Karimnagar, nowhere on his certificate did Karinagar appear.

BJP MP D Arvind won from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. His certificate does not contain the word Indur anywhere, Nizamabad is mentioned.

Apart from this, in official, judicial and private correspondence and orders, these names are called by their original names. But the BJP leaders allegedly hurt the people’s sentiments by spoiling the environment for their political interest. Government and law enforcement agencies remain bystanders.