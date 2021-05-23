Not able to marry girl of his choice, man ends his life

Kota: A 27-year-old man here allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after not being able to marry a girl of his choice, police said on Sunday.

The girl, whose marriage was fixed for Saturday, also tried to end her life by taking poison.

She was saved by immediate medical intervention and married off on Saturday night, police said.

Police have denied recovering any suicide note.

Ajay Panchal, a resident of Kishanpura Takiya, was taken to a city hospital around 10.30 am on Sunday after he started vomiting, Inspector Muninder Singh said.

His medical examination confirmed that he had consumed celphos, a pesticide. He died during treatment there.

Police have lodged a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and handed over the body to family members after a post-mortem.

Further investigation into the matter is under way, the inspector said.