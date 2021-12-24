‘Not anymore’: Rahul Gandhi speaks against Haridwar hate event

Responding to the Haridwar hate conclave in which various Hindutva leaders called for the genocide of Muslims and strengthening of the Hindu-Rashtra, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi voiced his anguish.

“Hindutva always spread hatred and violence. Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian pay the price. but not anymore! #IndiaAgainstHindutva #HaridwarHateAssembly,” read Gandhi’s tweet.

Rahul’s response comes a couple of days after videos of the Hindutva brigade calling for murder and lynching of Muslims went viral on social media. The conclave also witnessed Hindutva leaders asking the audience to pray to Nathuram Godse (Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin).

The conclave was organised by Yati Narsinghanand, the chief priest of the Dasna Devi temple known for his notorious, offensive, and vitriolic statements against Islam and the Prophet.

“Swords look good on stage only. This battle will be won by those with better weapons,” says Yati, who is known for his anti-Muslim hatred. Giving the conclave a motto ‘Shashtra Mev Jayate’, Yati called upon Hindus to massacre Muslims.

Lok Sabha MP from the Congress party Shashi Tharoor spoke out against the conclave as well. “Awful. They have learned nothing from history, but those who have must stop them. For India’s sake.” he remarked on Twitter.

As a part of a much longer thread criticising the Hindutva brigade and the ruling dispensation, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi demanded an FIR to be filed.

“UPDATE: Police complaint has been filed in Haridwar by AIMIM Uttarakhand team. #HaridwarHateAssembly Need exemplary action NOW! Society must disown calls for genocide! People should actively fight majoritarian radicalisation!” he tweeted.