‘Not compromising my hijab again’: Model Halima Aden quits fashion shows

Umera Riyaz

Somali-American model Halima Aden on Wednesday announced to quit the fashion world, citing religious reasons. The Vogue model took to Instagram last night to announce her decision and said that the fashion world has forced her to compromise on her religious beliefs.

The 23-year-old is one of the first models to wear a hijab and walk for major fashion labels including Kanye West’s Yeezy.

“When I tell you they could call me tomorrow and not even for 10$ Million would I ever risk compromising my hijab ever again,” she wrote on Instagram.

Halima explained that the lockdown had given her a break from work and it was during this time that she reflected on her lifestyle. She also spoke on social media about a few projects that she deeply regrets working for.

She said that she is never doing runways again because it always felt like a weird concept to her. She also said that she will never be travelling for fashion months.

“I’m guarding my hijab unlike ever before,” Halima said.

International models like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Ugbad Abdind, and singer Rihanna have applauded and supported her decision.