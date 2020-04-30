Not getting any time to sleep, says Mamata

Kolkata: Hitting the streets regularly in her bid to combat the Covid 19 pandemic, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she was having to do without sleep as all her time was getting exhausted in standing by the distressed.

“My entire day is spent in standing by the distressed. This goes on from the morning to the dead of the night.

“Where is the time to get some sleep? I cannot tell you… Aafter all I am also a human being. I am having a nagging headache since yesterday (Tuesday),” the Chief Minister told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Banerjee said at a time everybody across India was working from home, she and some of her officers were doing field work. “We are virtually working on double shifts,” she added.

Source: IANS

