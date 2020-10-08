Not in a hurry to open schools: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Oct 8 : Bowing to parental pressure, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday said the state government was not in a hurry to open schools.

Speaking to reporters after holding a high-level meeting here with the officials regarding the Covid-19 preparations, Yediyurappa said “the topic of opening schools did not figure in our discussions at all”.

“We are certainly not in a hurry to open school amid pandemic,” he said in response to a question.

Prior to the meeting, Karnataka Medical Education Minister, K. Sudhakar had reiterated that the state government was not in favour of opening schools in the present circumstances.

“We have already discussed it in the past and on many occasions, the state government has denied opening schools in a hurried manner,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, cutting across the party lines, elected representatives had appealed to Yediyurappa not to open schools or colleges amid the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters, BJP legislator of Hassan constituency, Preetam Gowda said that as a responsible father, he can’t send his children to school even if the state government decides to open. “I earnestly appeal to the Chief Minister not to take such a hurried decision,” he said.

JD-S leader and former Karnataka chief minister, H.D. Kumarswamy too had said the state government should not open schools.

“The pandemic is getting worse as the hours pass by. Under such circumstances why should the state government take risk of opening schools?” he questioned.

According to him, instead of opening schools the state government should take steps to provide internet connection and other facilities that would help and benefit students in the rural areas in the long run.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.